Identity of man found dead in Duncan parking lot released

The name of the man who was killed after an attempted robbery at a home in Duncan last night has been released.

Duncan police say 17-year-old Dylan Black was the person who was found dead in a car at an apartment complex late Sunday night.

Duncan Police along with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are still investigating exactly what happened but what we do know is this all started with a shots fired call.

Police said they received the first calls around 10 p.m. on Sunday about shots being fired near 19th and Willow in Duncan. Officers did not find anything at the original location but were then sent to a nearby apartment complex after reports of a person being found dead inside of a car. That is when they found Black who had apparently died of a gunshot wound.

Police say they believe Black and three others attempted to rob the home on Willow when another juvenile inside the home shot at them, hitting Black. In total, six people are in custody, three juveniles and three adults.

The Duncan Police Department, the Stephens County District Attorney’s office and the OSBI are all playing a role in the investigation.

The Duncan Police Department requests anyone who has any information about this case to contact the Duncan Police Department at 580-255-2112.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.