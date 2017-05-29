One dead in Duncan shooting - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

breaking

One dead in Duncan shooting

Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - A man is dead after a shooting in Duncan, and police say it appears he was a robbery suspect. 
Detectives, along with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, are working two crime scenes.
Police were responding to shots fired calls around 10 Sunday night in the 18-hundred block of West Willow.
About the same time, they got a call that a man was dead in a car at the Greens Apartments on S. 21st Street.
Investigators believe he was one of four people who tried to rob someone at a home on W. Willow.
That's where a man at the home fired shots at the robbers and hit one of them.
The suspects drove to the Greens Apartments and left a man who was shot dead in the car.
Police say the three robbery suspects are in custody.
They are also questioning the man who opened fire at the home.
No names have been released at this time.
We're told some of those involved are juveniles.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump lashes out at leaks, considers staff upheaval

    Trump lashes out at leaks, considers staff upheaval

    Monday, May 29 2017 6:17 AM EDT2017-05-29 10:17:46 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 6:17 AM EDT2017-05-29 10:17:46 GMT

    Frustrated with what he views as his team's inability to push back against the drumbeat of new revelations, Trump is seeking expanded teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands.

    Frustrated with what he views as his team's inability to push back against the drumbeat of new revelations, Trump is seeking expanded teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands.

  • To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning

    To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning

    Monday, May 29 2017 6:10 AM EDT2017-05-29 10:10:15 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 6:10 AM EDT2017-05-29 10:10:15 GMT

    While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.

    While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.

  • breaking

    One dead in Duncan shooting

    One dead in Duncan shooting

    Monday, May 29 2017 5:57 AM EDT2017-05-29 09:57:39 GMT
    Source: KSWOSource: KSWO

    A man is dead after a shooting in Duncan, and police say robbery appears to be the motive.

    A man is dead after a shooting in Duncan, and police say robbery appears to be the motive.

    •   
Powered by Frankly