One dead in Duncan shooting

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - A man is dead after a shooting in Duncan, and police say it appears he was a robbery suspect.

Detectives, along with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, are working two crime scenes.

Police were responding to shots fired calls around 10 Sunday night in the 18-hundred block of West Willow.

About the same time, they got a call that a man was dead in a car at the Greens Apartments on S. 21st Street.

Investigators believe he was one of four people who tried to rob someone at a home on W. Willow.

That's where a man at the home fired shots at the robbers and hit one of them.

The suspects drove to the Greens Apartments and left a man who was shot dead in the car.

Police say the three robbery suspects are in custody.

They are also questioning the man who opened fire at the home.

No names have been released at this time.

We're told some of those involved are juveniles.

