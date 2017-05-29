One dead in Duncan shooting

Frustrated with what he views as his team's inability to push back against the drumbeat of new revelations, Trump is seeking expanded teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands.
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.
A man is dead after a shooting in Duncan, and police say robbery appears to be the motive.
The young man jumped to safety out of a second-story window then climbed up to another second-story window to pull his brother out.
On Monday, people across the country will take time to honor the men and women who died serving our country.
