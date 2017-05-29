Marlow power pole broken in hit and run

MARLOW, OK (KSWO) - Authorities in Marlow say they are expecting to shut down power on South Fourth Street near Gregstons nursing home and the south Love's gas station at 8 a.m. today.

That's because they will be working to fix a power pole they say was broken by a hit and run driver.

Power is expected to be out in that area for about three hours.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.