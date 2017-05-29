Tulsa woman injured after she leaps from bridge following arrest

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman is listed in critical condition after she allegedly escaped arrest and leaped from an interstate bridge.

Highway Patrol Lt. Kara Phillipi says the incident occurred shortly after midnight Monday after a trooper arrested the unidentified woman on Interstate 44 in Tulsa. The woman was allegedly driving under the influence.

The woman was fidgeting in the trooper's vehicle while in route to jail. Philippi says she was able to unbuckle her safety belt and the trooper stopped to re-secure her.

The woman allegedly bolted from the patrol vehicle when the trooper opened the door, ran across the eastbound lanes of the interstate and jumped from the overpass.

The woman was transported to a Tulsa hospital, where Phillipi says she was listed in critical condition.

