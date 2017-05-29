Pryor police identify man killed after being struck by train

PRYOR, Okla. (AP) - Police in Pryor have identified a man who died after he was struck by a freight train.

Television station KJRH reports (http://bit.ly/2r4POuM ) that 53-year-old Doug Edward Jones was killed when he was struck by the train on Sunday.

Police say Jones, a pedestrian, had crawled up on the tracks just before the train hit him.

Officials say Jones was critically injured when he was struck by the train at about 10:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:50 a.m. after being taken to a local hospital.

Information from: KJRH-TV, http://www.kjrh.com

