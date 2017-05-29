Pryor police identify man killed after being struck by train

Neighbors are in shock after a 17-year-old was found dead in a car in Duncan Sunday night.
Neighbors are in shock after a 17-year-old was found dead in a car in Duncan Sunday night.
Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.
Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.
Sunny for Memorial Day
Sunny for Memorial Day