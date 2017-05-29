Nearby neighbors react to Duncan shooting

Neighbors are in shock after a 17-year-old was found dead in a car in Duncan Sunday night. It began when police were called out to shots fired near 19th and Willow around 10 p.m.

Shortly after, they got another call of a dead body at the Greens Apartments, just a mile away from the shooting scene. Police later learned the deceased was Dylan Black. They believe he was one of four people who tried to rob someone at a home on Willow. That's when a juvenile inside the home opened fire, hitting Black. Police say the suspects drove to the apartments and left Black dead in the car.

One neighbor walked outside when she heard sirens and got a text from a friend about the shooting, only to find a disturbing scene.



"I was very traumatized and scared," said Kristen Bryant. "I didn't know at that point, the shooting didn't happen at the apartments, but it was very scary to walk out your front door and see a child, someone's kid, dead."



After getting a text from a friend saying there was a shooting near her in Duncan, Bryant couldn't believe her eyes when she stepped outside her front door. She instantly grabbed her kids and left.



"I asked the police officers If I could cover their eyes and walk them to the car and they allowed me to walk through and go to my car and leave," said Bryant.



Once police cleared the scene, Bryant went home hoping to get some rest, but her heart was still racing as she feared for her and her children's safety.



"I sat up and stayed awake the whole night with a gun in my lap because I didn't know what the situation was, so yeah," said Bryant, "I was scared."



Bryant and many other neighbors said the area is usually pretty quiet and everyone watches out for everyone, but they hope the crimes will stop.



"I just hope that everybody watches their kids and protects them with their lives because the crime rate just keeps increasing all the way, and it's really scary, especially for something like that to happen in Duncan," said Bryant.

All six people arrested are being held on pending charges of felony murder. Duncan Police Department says they will continue to interview witnesses but asks if anyone has any information on this case to please contact them.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.