Greer County inmates in custody after escape

MANGUM, OK (KSWO) - Two inmates who escaped from the Greer County jail in Mangum are back in custody. Dispatchers said they were able get break out of the jail around 8:30 Monday night after locking a guard inside a cell and taking the keys. Dispatchers reported a car was stolen in the area just five minutes later. Authorities from across the area started looking for the inmates and found them near Tom Steed Lake around 1 a.m. They are now back in the Greer County Jail. Their names have not been released.
