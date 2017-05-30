Greer County inmates in custody after escape - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Greer County inmates in custody after escape

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

MANGUM, OK (KSWO) - Two inmates who escaped from the Greer County jail in Mangum are back in custody.
Dispatchers said they were able get break out of the jail around 8:30 Monday night after locking a guard inside a cell and taking the keys.
Dispatchers reported a car was stolen in the area just five minutes later.
Authorities from across the area started looking for the inmates and found them near Tom Steed Lake around 1 a.m.
They are now back in the Greer County Jail.
Their names have not been released.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

