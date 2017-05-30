LPD: 3 arrested for armed robbery while driving U-Haul - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LPD: 3 arrested for armed robbery while driving U-Haul

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Three people were arrested after a man said they robbed him with a shotgun.

The victim told police the suspects were in a U-Haul pickup truck.  Officers found it within minutes near Northwest 61st and Oak Avenue.

At last check, officers were working with the victim to identify the suspects.

You can count on 7News to bring you the latest information as it becomes available. 

