Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce prepares for Annual Celebration

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce's Annual Celebration will be June 23, at the Hilton Garden Inn (135 NW 2nd). This year’s theme is “Lawton Proud – A New Day.” There will be dancing and the comedy stylings of one of Oklahoma’s favorite sons, Will Rogers.

“This is a chance to come together,” said Nathan Slate, incoming Chairman of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, “join with friends and neighbors and enjoy an entertaining evening that celebrates our wonderful community.”

“Every year is different,” said Chris Martin, Chair of the Annual Celebration Task Force, “but this year you can expect something completely new. We have really worked to make the whole event interactive and fun for the audience”

The event will include a social hour, a VIP reception, music, dancing, a unique performance, words from the outgoing and incoming chamber chairmen, and presentation of annual awards.

“The Annual Celebration serves as our Annual Meeting,” said Mark Brace, outgoing Chairman of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. “This event is for our Chamber members. We celebrate both the past year’s success and the promising future of the next year.”

Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. Dinner will be provided. Tickets sales begin on June 1. Tickets are $50 for chamber members and $75 general admission. Reservations may be made by calling 580-355-3541 or online at www.lawtonfortsillchamber.com.

