May 31st is World No Tobacco Day

Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."
Homeland Security secretary defends an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications.
An Oklahoma military widow's mission to honor her late husband and his fallen comrades has received President Trump's attention. On Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery, he paid tribute to Collinsville native Specialist Chris Horton who was killed in Afghanistan in 2011. “[Chris] was a man who loved his country with every part of his being." In 2008, Chris enlisted in the Oklahoma Army National Guard.
Three people were arrested after a man said they robbed him with a shotgun. The victim told police the suspects were in a U-Haul pickup truck. Officers found it within minutes near Northwest 61st and Oak Avenue. At last check, officers were working with the victim to identify the suspects.
On World No Tobacco Day, Tobacco Stops with Me encourages Oklahomans to explore free resources for supporting a tobacco-free community. “Tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of death in the United States, killing more people than alcohol, AIDS, car accidents, illegal drugs, homicide, and suicides combined,” said John Woods, TSET executive director.
