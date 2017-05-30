May 31st is World No Tobacco Day

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- On World No Tobacco Day, Tobacco Stops with Me encourages Oklahomans to explore free resources for supporting a tobacco-free community.

“Tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of death in the United States, killing more people than alcohol, AIDS, car accidents, illegal drugs, homicide, and suicides combined,” said John Woods, TSET executive director. “A world with no tobacco means millions of lives saved, and World No Tobacco Day allows our community and state as a whole to work together to spread awareness about the dangers of tobacco use. A tobacco-free world ensures that our kids can lead healthier, tobacco-free lives.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in Oklahoma, smoking kills more than 7,500 adults annually and leaves thousands suffering from chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, and diabetes. 1-in- 5 Oklahoma children lives with secondhand smoke contributing to asthma, ear and lung infections and more missed school days.

By providing tools and information to support healthier tobacco-free environments, Tobacco Stops With Me strives to “stop the start” in Oklahoma when it comes to youth tobacco use. Talk to kids about tobacco.

Learn more about motivating peers to be tobacco free at StopsWithMe.com. Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore the free services available through the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline.

