Trump honors fallen Oklahoma soldier on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON, TX (KSWO)- An Oklahoma military widow's mission to honor her late husband and his fallen comrades has received President Trump's attention. On Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery, he paid tribute to Collinsville native Specialist Chris Horton who was killed in Afghanistan in 2011.

“[Chris] was a man who loved his country with every part of his being."

In 2008, Chris enlisted in the Oklahoma Army National Guard. He trained as a sniper, becoming known as one of the best shots anywhere at any time. He was a talented, tough guy.



The President says Specialist Horton sacrificed his life to protect fellow soldiers and all Americans while fighting an enemy cell near the Pakistan border. He was later honored with the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

President Trump also spoke to his widow, Jane, at Arlington.

“You lost your husband, and America lost a hero. And together, we will preserve his memory -- today, tomorrow, and always. Thank you, Jane. Thank you, Jane. Thank you, Jane. Thank you, Jane.”



Horton and her family were seated close to Vice President Pence. She says it was a humbling experience and she will continue advocating for soldiers and their families.



And Oklahoma's fourth district Congressman Tom Cole offered President Trump high marks after his first foreign trip.



In his weekly column, Cole said: "What we saw was a confident president who projected American strength, was unequivocal in his policies, and who, along with First Lady Melania Trump, represented the United States in a way that should not only reassure Americans, it should make us proud."

