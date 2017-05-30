Tulsa golf course to host Senior PGA and PGA Championship - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tulsa golf course to host Senior PGA and PGA Championship

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - The PGA of America announced Tuesday that Southern Hills Country Club will host the Senior PGA Championship in 2021 for the first time, and that the PGA Championship will return for a fifth time.

The earliest available date for the PGA Championship at the historic Perry Maxwell-designed layout in Tulsa, Oklahoma is 2024. No date was given for the Senior PGA Championship.

Southern Hills has not hosted a major since Tiger Woods won the 2007 PGA.

Founded in 1936, Southern Hills also hosted the PGA Championship in 1970, 1982, and 1994, and was the site of the U.S. Open in 1958, 1977 and 2001.

