Two students will represent Oklahoma in the Scripps National Spelling Bee

OK (KSWO)- Two students from Oklahoma will be joining participants from across the country at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The two students representing Oklahoma are Rohan Rajeev, 14, and Edith Fuller, 6.

Rohan is an 8th grader at Oklahoma Christian School in Edmond.

Edith is a home-schooled kindergartener. She is the only 6-year-old and kindergartener competing. She is the youngest person to ever qualify for a national spelling bee.

The competition begins on Monday.

