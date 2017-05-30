OKC Zoo will significantly increase admission rates beginning Ju - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OKC Zoo will significantly increase admission rates beginning July 1st

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) –  The city council of Oklahoma City has approved a plan to increase the admission fees at the Oklahoma City Zoo to pay for new programs to help with animal care, visitor experiences, and better maintenance of facilities.

On July 1st, admission prices will increase by $3 for all categories, which would mean the adult admission rate will jump from $8 to $11. The child and senior rate will increase from $5 to $8. A junior Zoo Friends membership will increase to $35, while the family membership will go to $90.

