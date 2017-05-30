Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund seeks photos of 40 veterans from Oklahoma

OK (KSWO)- The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is searching for photos of former servicemen from our area to add to their national memorial in Washington, dedicated to all who served with the U.S. armed forces in the Vietnam War.

Each photo and name are added to The Wall of Faces, a virtual memorial allowing friends and family to post pictures, share memories and connect with each other. The Wall consists of 991 Oklahomans.

They are short just 40 photos for the following servicemen by county:

Beckham: Dee O. Canady

Caddo: Walter E. Davis, Manuel D. Domine

Cherokee: William L. Ward, Henry W. Webster

Choctaw: William L. Foley

Comanche: Claude R. Gibbons, Jesse W. Dowling, Lee A. Stedman

Enid: Gerald R. Burns, John L. Truesdell

Grady: James A. Ashford

Grant: Glenn H. Calvin, Eugene Prince Jr.

Johnston: Billie M. Castleberry

Okfuskee: John L. Ingram

Oklahoma: Michael G. Buckmaster, Robert D. Christiansen, Daniel E. Gardner, Robert L. Johnson Jr., Fred D. Kester, William C. Ling, John Okemah, James Williams

Osage: Bob Barber

Pittsburg: Foster E. Hill, Michael J. Hunter, Tommy D. Smith

Sequoyah: Clifford D. Beeler, Franklin E. Moore

Tulsa: Earnest Lee Carter, Jimmy L. Goodell, Maxie Dean Linam, Albert McDonald, Jr., Robert Oneal Niman, Walter L. Pointer, Florentino Rangel, Rickey Dovie Smith, Terry Allen Thornton, William Dean Wilson.

If you have any information or photos of any of the men or women listed, please contact Marc Lewis at 918-619-5325.

