Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund seeks photos of 40 veterans from Oklahoma

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is searching for photos of former servicemen from our area to add to their national memorial in Washington, dedicated to all who served with the U.S. armed forces in the Vietnam War.

Each photo and name are added to The Wall of Faces, a virtual memorial allowing friends and family to post pictures, share memories and connect with each other.  The Wall consists of 991 Oklahomans.

They are short just 40 photos for the following servicemen by county:

  • Beckham: Dee O. Canady
  • Caddo: Walter E. Davis, Manuel D. Domine 
  • Cherokee: William L. Ward, Henry W. Webster 
  • Choctaw: William L. Foley 
  • Comanche: Claude R. Gibbons, Jesse W. Dowling, Lee A. Stedman 
  • Enid: Gerald R. Burns, John L. Truesdell
  • Grady: James A. Ashford 
  • Grant: Glenn H. Calvin, Eugene Prince Jr. 
  • Johnston: Billie M. Castleberry
  • Okfuskee: John L. Ingram
  • Oklahoma: Michael G. Buckmaster, Robert D. Christiansen, Daniel E. Gardner, Robert L. Johnson Jr., Fred D. Kester, William C. Ling, John Okemah, James Williams
  • Osage: Bob Barber
  • Pittsburg: Foster E. Hill, Michael J. Hunter, Tommy D. Smith
  • Sequoyah: Clifford D. Beeler, Franklin E. Moore
  • Tulsa: Earnest Lee Carter, Jimmy L. Goodell, Maxie Dean Linam, Albert McDonald, Jr., Robert Oneal Niman, Walter L. Pointer, Florentino Rangel, Rickey Dovie Smith, Terry Allen Thornton, William Dean Wilson.

If you have any information or photos of any of the men or women listed, please contact Marc Lewis at 918-619-5325.

