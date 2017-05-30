MedWatch- Pet Peace of Mind assists patients in caring for their pets during illnesses

Three people were arrested after a man said they robbed him with a shotgun. The victim told police the suspects were in a U-Haul pickup truck. Officers found it within minutes near Northwest 61st and Oak Avenue. At last check, officers were working with the victim to identify the suspects.
Democrats don't want to let President Donald Trump forget the day he met with top Russian diplomats at the White House, even as he tries to move past allegations of possible collusion.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces a challenge resolving the clashing demands of GOP senators on health care replacement bill.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is searching for photos of former servicemen from our area to add to their national memorial in Washington, dedicated to all who served with the U.S. armed forces in the Vietnam War. Each photo and name are added to The Wall of Faces, a virtual memorial allowing friends and family to post pictures, share memories and connect with each other. The Wall consists of 991 Oklahomans. They are short just 40 photos.
The city council of Oklahoma City has approved a plan to increase the admission fees at the Oklahoma City Zoo to pay for new programs to help with animal care, visitor experiences, and better maintenance of facilities. On July 1st, admission prices will increase by $3 for all categories, which would mean the adult admission rate will jump from $8 to $11. The child and senior rate will increase from $5 to $8.
