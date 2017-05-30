Duncan Public Library asking for donations to little libraries

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -Little libraries are popping up all over Duncan and the Duncan Public Library is asking residents to clean out their bookshelves and donate.



The goal is to give people another place to get books, other than making a trip to the library. The books are free for anyone to read or keep.

Whether it's an old pile of your favorite children's books or books you've read a thousand times, the Duncan Public Library is asking you to donate and share them with the community in these little libraries.



Jan Cole, Director of the Duncan public Library says they started four years ago with 4 little libraries that were paid for through a one thousand dollar grant from the University of north Texas. She says the idea was to do something that would make a meaningful impact on community.



"It makes reading accessible to people," says Cole. "It also creates a sense of community. People gather around them and they can leave, sometimes I put my favorite books in there with a little note that says I hope you'll enjoy this book as much as I do. And that people will gather around them and enjoy them."



Residents have taken full advantage of the free little libraries and some even got permission from the city to build their own. Now there are 8 spread across the city. All of which, were stocked with books. Cole says it made her so happy to hear the community was doing this.



"It means a lot because not every child or adult has access to this library," says Cole. "We do our best, but we're on the north end of town and there are people in the east or south that don't have a car or maybe they can't walk or get to town very often and there are some that are afraid if they check out books, they won't be able to get them back on time, so this just makes it easier."

If you would like to donate books to the little libraries and find one closest to you, below are a list of the locations.

1109 Timbercreek Drive. Duncan, OK 73533

Hillcrest Park D Street. Duncan, OK 73533

301 N 8th Street. Duncan, OK 73533

Centennial Park. N 29th St. Duncan, OK 73533

3100 W. Bois D' Arc. Duncan, OK 73533

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.