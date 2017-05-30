Police investigating shooting in Chickasha

Two inmates who escaped from the Greer County jail in Mangum are back in custody. Dispatchers said they were able get break out of the jail around 8:30 Monday night after locking a guard inside a cell and taking the keys. Dispatchers reported a car was stolen in the area just five minutes later. Authorities from across the area started looking for the inmates and found them near Tom Steed Lake around 1 a.m. They are now back in the Greer County Jail.