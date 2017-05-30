Police investigating shooting in Chickasha - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Police investigating shooting in Chickasha

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: Chickasha PD Facebook Source: Chickasha PD Facebook
CHICKASHA, Ok (KSWO) -

Police in Chickasha are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of West Chickasha Avenue.

There are few details at this point.

Stay with 7News for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Pentagon declares success for key test of missile defense

    Pentagon declares success for key test of missile defense

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:23:52 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:23:52 GMT

    Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.

    Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.

  • Texas to allow recruit Leitao to join team after arrest

    Texas to allow recruit Leitao to join team after arrest

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-30 21:38:33 GMT

    Texas will allow a football recruit whose felony drug charge was reduced to a misdemeanor in a plea deal to join the team.

    Texas will allow a football recruit whose felony drug charge was reduced to a misdemeanor in a plea deal to join the team.

  • Democrats aim to keep focus on Trump's meeting with Russians

    Democrats aim to keep focus on Trump's meeting with Russians

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-05-30 21:24:45 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-05-30 21:24:45 GMT

    Democrats don't want to let President Donald Trump forget the day he met with top Russian diplomats at the White House, even as he tries to move past allegations of possible collusion.

    Democrats don't want to let President Donald Trump forget the day he met with top Russian diplomats at the White House, even as he tries to move past allegations of possible collusion between Moscow and his presidential campaign.

    •   
Powered by Frankly