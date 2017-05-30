Texas to allow recruit Leitao to join team after arrest

Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.
Texas will allow a football recruit whose felony drug charge was reduced to a misdemeanor in a plea deal to join the team.
Democrats don't want to let President Donald Trump forget the day he met with top Russian diplomats at the White House, even as he tries to move past allegations of possible collusion between Moscow and his presidential campaign.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces a challenge resolving the clashing demands of GOP senators on health care replacement bill.
Two inmates who escaped from the Greer County jail in Mangum are back in custody. Dispatchers said they were able get break out of the jail around 8:30 Monday night after locking a guard inside a cell and taking the keys. Dispatchers reported a car was stolen in the area just five minutes later. Authorities from across the area started looking for the inmates and found them near Tom Steed Lake around 1 a.m. They are now back in the Greer County Jail.