Texas to allow recruit Leitao to join team after arrest

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas will allow a football recruit whose felony drug charge was reduced to a misdemeanor in a plea deal to join the team.

Athletic director Mike Perrin said Tuesday he met with Reese Leitao and his parents and gave the decision to let him play "considerable reflection." Perrin said he found Leitao to be "contrite, sincere and accountable for his actions." The statement from Perrin included no comment from first-year coach Tom Herman.

Leitao caught 34 passes for 423 yards and four touchdowns as a senior last season at Jenks High School in Oklahoma.

He was arrested Feb. 28 and charge with felony drug possession with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school in Jenks. Police said Leitao had 20 Xanax pills and about $1,300 in cash.

