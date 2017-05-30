Stephens County Humane Society receives 15,000 grant to help with spay and neuter surgeries

A man with a gun prompted a lock down at Orlando International Airport Tuesday night.
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.
A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.
Three people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery early Tuesday morning in Lawton.
It's a traffic law many of us have broken at one time or another--making an illegal turn--but it's something the Lawton Police Department is now cracking down on.
