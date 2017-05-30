3 arrested in connection to an armed robbery

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Three people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery early Tuesday morning in Lawton.



The victim told police that someone with a shotgun robbed him in the area of Northwest 27th and Gore Boulevard. He said they took off in a U-Haul pickup. Shortly afterward, police found the pickup near Northwest 61st and Oak, with three people inside. The victim identified them as the robbers. Two of the suspects were booked into the City Jail on a robbery complaint, while the third was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

