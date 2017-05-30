Police warn about scam targeting businesses

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Lawton police say they've received several calls from businesses about a fax threatening to blow up the "whole block" unless they send 25-thousand dollars to an address in Chicago within a matter of days. Investigators say they've received 10 calls today alone and say there are similar reports in Altus. Authorities want people to know it's a hoax, and if you receive such a threat, to call police. They add, if you do send money, there isn't much the...

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Lawton police say they've received several calls from businesses about a fax threatening to blow up the "whole block" unless they send 25-thousand dollars to an address in Chicago within a matter of days. Investigators say they've received 10 calls today alone and say there are similar reports in Altus. Authorities want people to know it's a hoax, and if you receive such a threat, to call police. They add, if you do send money, there isn't much the...