Police warn about scam targeting businesses - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Police warn about scam targeting businesses

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Lawton police say they've received several calls from businesses about a fax threatening to blow up the "whole block" unless they send 25-thousand dollars to an address in Chicago within a matter of days.

Investigators say they've received 10 calls today alone and say there are similar reports in Altus.

Authorities want people to know it's a hoax, and if you receive such a threat, to call police. 

They add, if you do send money, there isn't much they can do to recover it, because it's often going overseas and it's difficult to trace.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Man with fake gun at Orlando airport in custody

    Man with fake gun at Orlando airport in custody

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-05-31 00:47:11 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-05-31 02:17:58 GMT

    A man with a gun prompted a lockdown at Orlando International Airport Tuesday night.

    A man with a gun prompted a lockdown at Orlando International Airport Tuesday night.

  • Pentagon declares success for key test of missile defense

    Pentagon declares success for key test of missile defense

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-05-31 02:33:07 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-05-31 02:33:07 GMT

    Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.

    Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.

  • AP source: Flynn agrees to provide documents to Senate panel

    AP source: Flynn agrees to provide documents to Senate panel

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-05-31 02:33:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-05-31 02:33:01 GMT

    A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.

    A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.

    •   
Powered by Frankly