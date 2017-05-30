Police warn about scam targeting businesses

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Lawton police say they've received several calls from businesses about a fax threatening to blow up the "whole block" unless they send 25-thousand dollars to an address in Chicago within a matter of days.
Investigators say they've received 10 calls today alone and say there are similar reports in Altus.
Authorities want people to know it's a hoax, and if you receive such a threat, to call police.
They add, if you do send money, there isn't much they can do to recover it, because it's often going overseas and it's difficult to trace.
Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.
A man with a gun prompted a lockdown at Orlando International Airport Tuesday night.
A man with a gun prompted a lockdown at Orlando International Airport Tuesday night.
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.
A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.
A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.
Three people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery early Tuesday morning in Lawton.
Three people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery early Tuesday morning in Lawton.