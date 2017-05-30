Ward 3 residents vote on road to be fixed first

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Residents in Lawton's Ward 3 decided which neighborhood road should be the first one fixed in their area on Tuesday.



The money for the roads comes from a property tax initiative Lawton residents approved earlier year, which puts 55-million dollars toward improving streets across the city over the next 13 years.



Each of the city's eight wards will get about two million dollars for residential road repair, and Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis said he wanted those who live in his ward to determine how their money would be spent, so he hosted a town hall meeting.



Residents were given a blank piece of paper and told to put which street they think needs to be fixed first. The streets that got no votes, or just one vote was eliminated, and residents got to recast their votes. NW 36th Street ultimately got the most votes.



Jeff Sadler lives on 36th Street and said he's been concerned about his street for a while after seeing an influx of traffic.



"When 38th was reconstructed, a few years ago, we got a lot of extra traffic,” Sadler said. “Then 35th was reconstructed and we got a lot more traffic. And we just serve a lot of the Cameron University and Memorial Hospital area and our street has just continued to deteriorate."



Davis said he gets a lot of complaints about the roads and everybody wants their road fixed. He said councilmen often make the decision by themselves, but he believes people need to be involved in their local government and the decision-making process.



"You do matter, and your voice does matter,” Davis said. “There is a direct effect you can have here. I think once people catch on to that and they see that they'll become more active...not just with the road selection process but in every process of our government."



While Sadler is happy to see that his road will be fixed, he wishes the city had more money to fix even more streets.



"We just haven't had the money to do the main streets that we need to, and all the arterials or the residential and I'm glad that we're starting to focus on that a little bit more because it's been neglected and it needs to be addressed."

Davis said it's estimated that it's going to cost roughly $250,000 to fix NW 36th Street and construction likely won't start until next year.



Davis said he plans to hold more sessions, like this one, to let residents decide which street will be fixed next.

