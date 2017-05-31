Avendale Pointe Apartment shooting suspect arrested in Oklahoma City

A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
An Oklahoma man charged in the shotgun murders of a young mother and her 4-year-old daughter in Southern California has been found mentally unfit to stand trial.
Lawton police have made an arrest in a shooting which happened in mid-May.
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.
