Avendale Pointe Apartment shooting suspect arrested in Oklahoma City

Lawton police have made an arrest in a shooting which happened in mid-May.

20-year-old Eupik Nolan was arrested on Tuesday in Oklahoma City with help from the U.S. Marshal's Service.

Nolan is suspected of being the shooter in an incident which happened on May 19th at the Avendale Pointe Apartments in northwest Lawton. A warrant for his arrest was issued on May 22nd.

Police were called to the complex after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived they found one victim, Malcolm Shrubbs, who had been killed and another victim who was injured.

According to court documents, Nolan is facing one first-degree murder charge as well as one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The Lawton Police Department said Nolan was captured after a tip was called into Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma.

