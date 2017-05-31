Two injured in Altus apartment shooting

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
What exactly is the Paris Climate Treaty? Here are the major points of the agreement signed in 2015.
What exactly is the Paris Climate Treaty? Here are the major points of the agreement signed in 2015.
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.
Lawton police have made an arrest in a shooting which happened in mid-May.
Lawton police have made an arrest in a shooting which happened in mid-May.