Two injured in Altus apartment shooting

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- There was a shooting at Ridgecrest Apartments in Altus Tuesday evening around 9:00 p.m. Altus Police responded to reports that a man was shot.

Two victims arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle a short time late. A man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. A juvenile also received injuries to his hands.

Investigators believe that a physical altercation took place between the suspect and victims in a breezeway of the Union Circle Apartments.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time. Their identities have not been released.

As police continue their investigation and are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Altus / Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 482-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

