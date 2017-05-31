Chickasha Police investigate deadly shooting of 14-year-old

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO) - Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy in the 1200 block of West Chickasha Avenue in Chickasha.

Officers arrived at a home yesterday around 2:00 p.m. to find the boy had been shot and killed. They are still working to determine what led up to it.

However, friends of the family say it was accidental. According to police, they are not looking for anyone in connection with the shooting.

There are few details at this point. Stay with 7News for the latest on this developing story.

