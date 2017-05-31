Man charged in fatal Oklahoma runway chase appears in court

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A not guilty plea has been entered for an Oklahoma man charged with driving a stolen truck across Tulsa International Airport's runway before causing a fatal crash.

A Tulsa County judge entered the plea Wednesday for 24-year-old Jerry Newman of Tulsa on first-degree murder and other charges.

Records show Newman is jailed without bail and no attorney is listed for him.

Police say Newman stole the truck in Sapulpa last week and led an officer on a chase that was joined by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The truck eventually crossed the airport runway before heading south in northbound lanes of U.S. 75, causing officers to back off.

The truck then crashed head-on into a car, killing the driver.

The OHP says Newman ran from scene and was arrested hours later.

