Elderly woman severely injured in home invasion

DEL CITY, OK (KSWO)- In Del City, police have arrested four teenage boys who attacked a 79-year-old woman during a home invasion last week.

She suffered severe bruising to her face and neck. She also needed stitches and suffered a broken bone, as well as brain bleeding. Police say the four teenagers broke into her home Friday and attacked her just to get into her car.

She says she doesn't remember the teenagers hitting her, only waking up the next morning on the floor.

"I don't know why anyone would want to hurt me, I'm always good to everybody… My daughter cried when she saw how I looked."

Police believe she was being targeted. Her home was burglarized last year, and one of the 16-year-old boys arrested in connection to it was a suspect in that crime. But police didn't have enough evidence to charge him then.

