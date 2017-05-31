Credit card info possibly stolen from Wichita Falls’ Chipotle

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KSWO)- Chipotle is sending alerts to some customers after a cyber security attack hit several restaurants---including the Wichita Falls location.

The company says the breach allowed hackers to steal credit card information from diners who used their cards between March 24th and April 18th.

Chipotle is working with law enforcement, but customers are urged to look over their credit card statements. If you spot charges you did not make, call police.

