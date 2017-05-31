Workplace shooting in Catoosa leaves one dead, one in police custody

CATOOSA, OK (KSWO)- A man is dead and another person is in custody as police are now investigating a deadly shooting in Oklahoma.

It happened in Catoosa. According to police, the suspect and victim worked together at a truck mechanic shop company where the shooting happened. Officials say the two started arguing, and then one man pulled out his gun, and shot the victim 3 times.

When officers arrived, they say the suspect surrendered right away. Investigators are now trying to understand why it escalated to a gun being drawn.

“In the old days, we used to get in the backyard, fight, shake hands, hug and go home. Now they shoot each other,” said Kevin McKim, the Catoosa Police Chief.

Police have not released any names but said the victim was a young man, maybe mid-20s. They said the victim did not have any weapons on him.

