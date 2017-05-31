Missing 13-year-old’s body found in Sapulpa woods

SAPULPA, OK (KSWO)- A tragic discovery in Sapulpa, Oklahoma last night. A missing 13-year-old boy was found dead in the woods.

Police say Cash Lawrence disappeared after leaving home on his horse. The horse returned but Cash did not.

Creek County Deputies and Sapulpa Police began their search just before 9 o'clock. They found his body just before 11:30.

Officials are working to confirm a cause of death. They believe it was an accident.

