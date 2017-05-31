Healthy Kids Day at the Lawton Farmers Market is June 3rd

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Farmers Market will hold a fun-filled Healthy Kids Day Event at the Lawton Farmers Market (920 SW Sheridan Road) from 8:00 a.m.-Noon on June 3rd.

A free Kids Boot Camp put on by EyeCandi Fitness will involve six different boot camp stations for kids of all ages and abilities.

Kids will receive prizes, goody bags, and a fun and healthy snack provided by the Community Wellness Dietician with the Comanche County Health Department.

“We can certainly help fight childhood obesity in our community through an increased emphasis on healthy eating habits, including incorporating fresh, delicious, and nutritious locally grown food into our diets,” said Dr. Ed Legako, local pediatrician and president of the Southwest Growers Association, “But the other key component is making physical activity a natural part of family life. We want kids to associate fitness with fun and adopt a healthy lifestyle at an early age.”

There will be face painting and a temporary tattoo parlor.

“At the Lawton Farmers Market we try to cultivate a fun, family-friendly atmosphere,” said Cathy Field from the Lawton Farmers Market. “Several food trucks and food vendors will be on hand, including the Dry Beaver, Bus Stop Eats, and Cherry Berry, as well as men and women from Ft. Sill passing out water and helping with the activities. We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the morning with us, and visit with all of our vendors.”

