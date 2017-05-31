WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A local veteran is celebrating a big birthday today. Arthur Daily turned 100 years old.

They held a party in his honor today at the Lawton-Ft. Sill Veterans Center. Daily served for 30 years as before retiring into civil service.

His grandson Fredrick Erricson says he is proud of his grandfather.

“It’s funny because he’ll tell you, all: ‘I was a radio man. I didn’t do nothing.’ But, anybody who fought in WWII they have seen combat and you know they are a trooper,” said Erricson.

According to Erricson, Arthur served in World War Two and was a part of at least 10 major battles. He retired as a Sergeant First Class.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.