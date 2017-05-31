Delta Community Action honors Foster Grandparent & Senior Compan - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Delta Community Action honors Foster Grandparent & Senior Companion Program volunteers

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Delta Community Action honored over 100 volunteers today but these aren't your typical volunteers. The Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion Program is for seniors!

Foster grandparents work one on one with children in schools and head starts throughout 11 different counties across Southwest Oklahoma. Delta also has senior companion volunteers as well, where volunteers help other seniors stay out of nursing homes with activities or just helping them run errands.

The Program Director says the Foster Grandparent Program helps in more ways than one.

"It's so important, especially when our budgets are the way they are, to have that extra help come into the school system. It's also good for our seniors because they are able to get out and work with kids and stay active,” said Tina Casey.

And a special award was given to Miss Lucille Scoggins of Lawton. She's served the community for the last 20 years and retired in April. Scoggins is no longer volunteering but Delta invited her back to honor her 20 years of dedication to the program.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • GOP health plan could be costly for those with coverage gaps

    GOP health plan could be costly for those with coverage gaps

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:24:01 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:24:01 GMT

    The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.

    The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.

  • Trump expected to leave climate deal _ but with 'caveats'

    Trump expected to leave climate deal _ but with 'caveats'

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:23:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:23:54 GMT

    A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

    A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

  • Death toll at 90 in huge suicide bombing in Afghan capital

    Death toll at 90 in huge suicide bombing in Afghan capital

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:13:57 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:13:57 GMT

    A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.

    A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.

    •   
Powered by Frankly