OHP will train new troopers for the first time in years thanks t - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OHP will train new troopers for the first time in years thanks to OTA

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Academy will be training potential new troopers for the first time since 2015, thanks to the Turnpike Authority pledging $5 million to try and keep OHP afloat.

“We are critically low,” says Trooper Dwight Durant.  “The troopers, they come out here and they work hard but they’re stretched thin… We’re trying to keep up. We’re losing troopers to retirement all the time and we’re not replacing these numbers.”

The OHP Trooper Academy starts January 24, 2018.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • GOP health plan could be costly for those with coverage gaps

    GOP health plan could be costly for those with coverage gaps

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:24:01 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:24:01 GMT

    The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.

    The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.

  • Trump expected to leave climate deal _ but with 'caveats'

    Trump expected to leave climate deal _ but with 'caveats'

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:23:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:23:54 GMT

    A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

    A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

  • Death toll at 90 in huge suicide bombing in Afghan capital

    Death toll at 90 in huge suicide bombing in Afghan capital

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:13:57 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:13:57 GMT

    A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.

    A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.

    •   
Powered by Frankly