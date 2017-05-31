OHP will train new troopers for the first time in years thanks to OTA

OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Academy will be training potential new troopers for the first time since 2015, thanks to the Turnpike Authority pledging $5 million to try and keep OHP afloat.

“We are critically low,” says Trooper Dwight Durant. “The troopers, they come out here and they work hard but they’re stretched thin… We’re trying to keep up. We’re losing troopers to retirement all the time and we’re not replacing these numbers.”

The OHP Trooper Academy starts January 24, 2018.

