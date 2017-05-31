12-year-old OKC ventriloquist gets the golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.
The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.
A local veteran is celebrating a big birthday today. Arthur Daily turned 100 years old. They held a party in his honor today at the Lawton-Ft. Sill Veterans Center. Daily served for 30 years as before retiring into civil service. His grandson Fredrick Erricson says he is proud of his grandfather.
Senator James Lankford was in Lawton on Wednesday. We spoke to him about a variety of topics including the Russia election tampering investigation, the Syria and ISIS, as well as the healthcare reform bill currently in the senate. This is the full, unedited interview with the senator.
