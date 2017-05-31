12-year-old OKC ventriloquist gets the golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) – A girl from Oklahoma City received the “Golden Buzzer” on America’s Got Talent!

“We had an act early on, who were very good but I’m not gonna remember them in an hour. I’m gonna remember you in a week, in a month, in a year. You’re both brilliant and when you’ve got it, you’ve got it,” said Simon Cowell.

Darci Lynne Farmer, 12, is a ventriloquist. Her parents bought her puppet, Petunia the rabbit, on her 10th birthday to help her overcome her shyness.

“I first saw ventriloquism at my church, something clicked and I was like ‘I want to do that,'” she said. “Ventriloquism kind of helped me find my voice. It’s really helped me come out of my shell. My shyness is getting better.”

Despite stage fright, Darci decided to enter the show.

“Well, it was one of my big dreams, but also I would like to keep ventriloquism alive because it’s not common, you know,” she said.

Darci was given the Golden Buzzer by Mel B, meaning she advances all the way to the live shows!

“I believe that that rabbit is a real separate person. I love you. I believe you’re gonna go far. You just changed your life tonight, young lady,” said Howie Mandel.

Information provided by KFOR.