Fallin signs $6.8B spending plan to fund Oklahoma government

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.
In the town of Frederick, they're trying to raise money to upgrade the city's swimming pool, on Wednesday night, they hosted a movie night, and the best seats will be in the pool.
