Frederick public pool holds fundraiser to help with upgrades

FREDERICK, OK (KSWO) – In the town of Frederick, they're trying to raise money to upgrade the city's swimming pool, on Wednesday night, they hosted a movie night, and the best seats will be in the pool.

Heather Brockriede created Friends of Frederick Public Pool last August with a group of members from the community to raise money for the city's swimming pool. For the last seven years, Brockriede has managed the pool and decided it needed a few upgrades.

The pool was built back in the 1930's and Brockriede said it's missing a key feature.

"I think every pool should have a diving board. Every person has a memory at pool..they have a memory of a diving board and I feel like the kids here in Frederick needs memories of a diving board at our pool. We have the space I just feel like the kids need a diving board," Brockriede said.

And with the sweltering heat in Oklahoma Brockriede said they hope to raise enough money to build a shaded area that costs around 4,000 dollars.



"When it is 110 and we are surrounded by cement up here a shade structure is needed. You want to sit up in the shade when you are watching your kids swim," Brockriede said.

Brockriede adds they have already received donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations in Frederick.



"People are talking about it on Facebook and when I see them in the community they are talking about it and they all say they are coming. I hope it is a big deal tonight and if it is we may do it again," said Brockriede.

The Frederick Masonic Lodge helped set up the Disney movie Moana inside the pool. The money raised from snacks and refreshments went towards the upgrades.



Donations are still being accepted. If you would like to make a donation you can visit any Banc First and make a donation to the Friends of Frederick Public Pool.

