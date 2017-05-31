Man denied shortened sentence - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man denied shortened sentence

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - The man convicted of manslaughter in a wrong-way head-on crash on the turnpike in Cotton County lost his appeal for a reduced sentence.

Jerry Cochran pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the deaths of two elderly women who were in the other car, which burst into flames after the crash. 

Cochran was largely unhurt, and a blood test showed his alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

In February, he filed to have his sentence reduced, submitting letters from friends and family in support of his claim, and the state also submitted letters from family and friends of the victims, in opposition. 

Judge Michael Flanagan denied the reduction, saying the sentence was appropriate for the crime.


