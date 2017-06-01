Lawton convenience store robbed early Thursday

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - At last check police were searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

It happened at the EZ Go store at Northwest 24th and Cache Road around 3:45 a.m. The clerk who was working says a man came into the business and robbed him with a nine-millimeter handgun. He says the suspect was wearing a gray hooded-sweatshirt and black pants and had a green bandana over his face. The clerk says he took off heading north after the crime.

Officers immediately began searching the area to try and find him. So far we're not hearing that he's been caught.



