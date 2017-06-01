Tulsa police: Woman fatally stabs boyfriend with sword

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A Tulsa woman has been arrested on a second-degree murder complaint after authorities say she fatally stabbed her boyfriend with a sword.

Police say the woman told authorities that her boyfriend choked and slapped her early Thursday, so she grabbed a nearby sword and swung it at the man. Police say the man was struck in the abdomen.

The altercation happened at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment on South Santa Fe Avenue.

Police say the man was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.