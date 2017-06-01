LIVE: Pres. Trump speaks about Paris Climate Agreement - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LIVE: Pres. Trump speaks about Paris Climate Agreement

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Paris Agreement from the UN Website

APP USERS CAN WATCH LIVE BY CLICKING ON "LIVE NEWSCASTS" IN THE MENU ON THE LEFT SIDE OF THE SCREEN

Powered by Frankly