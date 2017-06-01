Lawton scammer poses as lost military personnel at Sheridan Wal-Mart

A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.
The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.
The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.
The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.
The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.