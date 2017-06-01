Lawton scammer poses as lost military personnel at Sheridan Wal-Mart

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department wants you to know about a local on-going scam.

Willie Kirkland is a local scammer in the area who poses as a soldier who is lost and asks other soldiers for money so he can “get to where he is going.” He is usually at the Wal-Mart on Sheridan Road.

