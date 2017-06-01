OKC Mayor to run for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett says he's running for Governor. Cornett made the announcement yesterday on Twitter, saying he planned to file the paperwork next week.

Cornett is a Republican and has been the mayor of Oklahoma City since 2004, making him Oklahoma's longest serving mayor.

He announced in February that he would not run for another term. He is scheduled to leave office in April of 2018.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.