Kickapoo Tribe, Oklahoma City selected for brownfield grants

McLOUD, Okla. (AP) - The Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma and the city of Oklahoma City have been selected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to receive grants to assess and clean up contaminated areas for redevelopment.

The EPA says the tribe will receive a $200,000 brownfield grant to clean up a former gymnasium on tribal land near McLoud that's been closed since 2010 and is believed to be contaminated with various substances.

Oklahoma City will receive a total of $300,000 in brownfield grants, with $200,000 for a hazardous substances assessment and $100,000 for a petroleum assessment in a 29-mile area targeted for development with housing, a 70-acre park and transportation.

