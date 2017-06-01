Oklahoma appeals court upholds Lawton murder conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the murder convictions and life-without-parole sentences of three convicted killers.

The court on Thursday rejected separate appeals by 65-year-old David Lee Baird, 59-year-old Ricky Dority and 25-year-old Isaac Ashton.

Baird was convicted of first-degree murder, unlawful desecration of a body, forgery and food stamp fraud in the death of his wife, Claudine Marroquin, in 2013 at their home in Lawton.

Dority was convicted in 2014 of the 1997 beating death of Mitchell Nixon near Sallisaw while Ashton was convicted of the August 2014 shooting deaths of Verdell Walker and Tiara Sawyer in Tulsa.

