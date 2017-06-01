Family of Chickasha teen shot and killed calls for gun safety

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- A Chickasha family, struck by tragedy, is calling for gun awareness. On Tuesday, police responded to a call to find that a teenager had been shot and killed.

The death has officially been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner because another person was holding the gun. But the family says they understand that does not necessarily mean that it was murder.

"Whenever he was born it was the greatest thing ever. I took him home the first day and I laid him on my chest and from that day on it has been all dad… If you have a license for a gun you should know where to keep them and should never leave one in the chamber. It's just an accident. It happens. I don't think it was meant to be but it is,” said Chris White, the teen’s father.

Chickasha Police have questioned the gun owner, but so far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is still ongoing.

