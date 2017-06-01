OK Senator Jim Inhofe visits OKC VA Hospital, director notes improvements

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe and the director of the Oklahoma City VA hospital say things are improving at the health center.

Wait times are now about three-percent, compared to ten-percent this time last year. The directors say they've hired more staff and increased space for their operations. Work is still underway on a new parking garage to make it easier for veterans to access the building. Ten people have also been fired from the center after an investigation into their care for veterans.

“We want to do what's right for our veterans and if that means some people need to be held to account then they will be,” said Wade Volosich, the OKC VA Hospital Director.

The director did not say what the investigation revealed or why the employees were let go.

