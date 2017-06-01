Two OK teens plan to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro to help children in Tanzania

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Two teenagers from Tulsa are setting out to climb one of the world's tallest peaks - Mount Kilimanjaro.

The two 14-year-old middle-schoolers say the trip up and back will take 9 days and 45 miles of walking. It would make them some of the youngest to ever climb Kilimanjaro, located in Tanzania.

They say they want to climb the mountain as a fundraiser for the Janada Batchelor Foundation for Children. The foundation operates a school and a home in Tanzania, where some of their classmates are from.

“We decided we wanted to do something to help kids like them. They were changed so much by that, we could change many more kids."

They're currently raising money to bring to Tanzania this July. Their goal is $19,341, a $1 for each foot of mountain.

