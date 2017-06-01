Department of Public Safety lifts OHP trooper mileage restrictions

OK (KSWO)- Effective immediately, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is lifting of the statewide Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper mileage restriction.

“With 26 percent of an already strained workforce considering retirement, furloughs would have been devastating to our ranks. I also want to extend my genuine gratitude to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority for funding the 64th OHP Academy in 2016 and now the 65th OHP Academy in 2018. Without this partnership, our losses though retirements, injury, and deaths would be completely demoralizing.” OHP Chief Ricky Adams said the new state budget should allow OHP to resume normal patrol duties and better serve communities across Oklahoma.

The mileage restriction was placed into effect in December 2016 in order to make up for a budget cut.

“Our communities across Oklahoma deserve our best. And with the lifting of the mileage restriction, our troopers will be able to be proactive instead of reactive, and hopefully, result in a safer Oklahoma,” Commissioner Michael Thompson said.

